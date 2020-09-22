Together, we can save lives at railroad crossings and on train tracks.
Join us for Rail Safety Week, Sept. 21-27!
Safety Near Trains
While the number of highway-rail crossing collisions, deaths and injuries has dropped over the past five decades, it’s still a startling fact that about every three hours in the U.S., a person or vehicle is hit by a train.
83% Decline in Collisions
We’ve helped to reduce the number of train/motor vehicle collisions from a 1972 high of roughly 12,000 annual incidents to approximately 2,100 incidents in 2017. Source: Federal Railroad Administration statistics.
Help Raise Awareness
Operation Lifesaver's network of authorized volunteers share a common goal: To reduce the likelihood of collisions between people/vehicles and trains through rail safety education. You can help us spread the word. (Photo credit: Louisiana Operation Lifesaver)
View and purchase official Operation Lifesaver merchandise and educational materials online through our authorized vendor, Morton Suggestion Co.
Operation Lifesaver state programs across the U.S. are directed by State Coordinators. (Photo credit: Georgia Operation Lifesaver)