Home
a photo of a freight train locomotive

Together, we can save lives at railroad crossings and on train tracks.

Join us for Rail Safety Week, Sept. 21-27!

Safety Near Trains

While the number of highway-rail crossing collisions, deaths and injuries has dropped over the past five decades, it’s still a startling fact that about every three hours in the U.S., a person or vehicle is hit by a train.

Track Safety Basics
photo of a railroad crossing sign

83% Decline in Collisions

We’ve helped to reduce the number of train/motor vehicle collisions from a 1972 high of roughly 12,000 annual incidents to approximately 2,100 incidents in 2017. Source: Federal Railroad Administration statistics.

More Stats
Blurred tanker cars going through a level crossing with safety gate down

Help Raise Awareness

Operation Lifesaver's network of authorized volunteers share a common goal: To reduce the likelihood of collisions between people/vehicles and trains through rail safety education. You can help us spread the word. (Photo credit: Louisiana Operation Lifesaver)

Become a Volunteer
Two men and a woman talking at a community fair

Purchase Materials at the OL Store

View and purchase official Operation Lifesaver merchandise and educational materials online through our authorized vendor, Morton Suggestion Co.

Visit the OL Store
yellow keychain with OLI logo

State Contacts

Operation Lifesaver state programs across the U.S. are directed by State Coordinators. (Photo credit: Georgia Operation Lifesaver)

OL in your state
an image of a chalk drawing depicting rail safety messages

News

Keep up with the latest news, events, and statistics around rail safety education and public awareness.

All News
Amtrak Police and Operation Lifesaver Mobilize Virtual “Operation Clear Track”
Rail Safety Week Observance Going Virtual in 2020

Copyright 2020 Operation Lifesaver, Inc.